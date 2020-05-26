WOONSOCKET - Lucille Frances (Rondeau) Bacon, 89, of Woonsocket passed away Wednesday May 20, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence.Born in Woonsocket she was daughter of the late Francis and Anna (Morrison) Rondeau. She was a lifelong resident of the city.Mrs. Bacon attended St. Clare Girls High School. She was a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Practical Nursing in Providence and furthered her education in nursing at Rhode Island College. In her earlier years she was employed at US Rubber.Lucille dedicated her career and committed her entire life's work to nursing. She was a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at Woonsocket Hospital/Landmark Medical Center for over 31 years before retiring. Affectionately known to family, friends and coworkers as "Lu" she touched countless lives in her vocation as a nurse. Lu was known as the "Difficult Case" nurse as she was oftentimes assigned some of the most challenging cases at the hospital. Lu took special care of everyone she was entrusted with to the absolute best of her ability. Going above and beyond to care of her patients was something Lu did as a matter of her duty, no fanfare necessary. Her lifelong commitment to the art and science of nursing earned her the lasting respect of the medical community.Lu was a member of the Woonsocket Civic Chorus having performed with them as an Alto singer in the late 1940s. Lu loved to "step it up" on the dance floor while square dancing with her former husband back in the 1950s & 60s.Lus most cherished times were when she was with her family. Lu absolutely loved family gatherings. Any reason to come together was right up Lu's alley.Her retirement years saw Lu living at Crepeau Court where she enjoyed socializing and making friends with fellow residents. Lu was a happy and outgoing person. A proud Woonsocket resident Lu was an avid collector of tidbits and articles of interest in regard to various happenings in the local community.The family wishes to thank all the nurses and caregivers for the excellent care they gave Lu during her time at St. Antoine.Lu is survived by her daughter Carol Lupien and her husband Richard of Grafton, MA and was the loving grandmother to her two beautiful granddaughters Maurisa Mackey and Ashley Lupien. She was the mother of the late Claire Frances Mackey, who passed in 2019, and her late husband Howard Mackey who passed in 2003. Lu was the former wife of the late Maurice Moe Bacon who passed in 1987.Her funeral service will be private. Lu will be laid to rest in Precious Blood Cemetery, Woonsocket. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 8:30-9:30 am in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.In accordance with RI Dept. of Health regulations there will be only a total of ten (10) people allowed in the funeral home at any one time. Upon arrival to the funeral home please remain in your car until you are escorted into the funeral home by a member of the staff. Face masks or coverings are required for entry into the funeral home and social distancing will be required. After paying your respects please return directly to your vehicle.