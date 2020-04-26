Home

Lucille M. (Leboeuf) Robidoux


1927 - 2020
Lucille M. (Leboeuf) Robidoux Obituary
HARTFORD, CT - Lucille M. (Leboeuf) Robidoux, of East Hartford, CT, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. Lucille was born in Manville, RI, on November 4, 1927, youngest child of the late Emile Leboeuf and Reine (Toupin) Leboeuf. She grew up in Manville and attended St. James School. In 1958, she moved to the Hartford area with her husband and children. Lucille was an accomplished seamstress, an excellent cook, and a dedicated gardener. Valuing education, Lucille obtained her high-school equivalency degree as an adult and was very proud that her children and grandchildren all graduated from college. She was a long-time communicant of St. Rose Church in East Hartford.

Lucille was predeceased by Arthur Robidoux, her loving husband of 53 years. She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Cooper and husband Steve of San Diego, CA, and Diane White and husband Mike of South Windsor, CT; her son, Ronald Robidoux and his wife Laura, also of South Windsor; and six grandchildren, Jenna White, Bryan White, Mark Robidoux and his wife Katie, Becca Cooper, Brian Cooper, and Michelle Robidoux.

Lucille was loving, generous, and always had a ready smile. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to express their appreciation to her devoted caregiver Dana, to her long time neighbors Kay and Tom for their many years of support and friendship, and to the staff at Manchester Manor and Amanda at Trinity Health of New England Hospice Program for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lucille's name be made to the Museum of Work and Culture, 42 South Main Street, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Funeral services and burial will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Mulryan Funeral Home in Glastonbury, CT, has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 26, 2020
