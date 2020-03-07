|
WOONSOCKET - "A life that is loved is a life that's been lived". It is with profound sadness to announce the peaceful passing of Lucille
Marguerite (Paul)
Vaillant on the third of March, 2020 at the age of 88. A native of Woonsocket, RI, whom at the time of her passing was residing in Melbourne, Florida with her daughter, Joanne (Vaillant) Haner.
A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and loyal employee of Stop & Shop supermarkets the majority of her time in RI.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arsene & Yvonne Paul, her first grand child Richard Vaillant, her husband Joseph Vaillant, her sisters Rita Marzocchi and Florence Audette, and her eldest son Dennis Guy Vaillant.
She is survived by her children Marc Vaillant of Coral Springs, Fl., Guy Vaillant of Woonsocket, RI, and daughter Joanne Haner of Melbourne, Fl. and their spouses, along with grandchildren; David Vaillant, Amber Vaillant, Marc Vaillant Jr, Nicholas Vaillant, Melanie Rattie, Travis Vaillant and Tara Haner, her nieces Maureen Fisette and Madelyn Rudolph, brother in law Bert Vaillant and his wife Claire and their 4 children as well as many great grand children.
She is forever in our hearts and memories. She lives on within us and will be dearly missed. RIP 8/27/1931 - 3/02/2020 .
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 8, 2020