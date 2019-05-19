Home

Brown Funeral Homes Inc
1496 Victory Hwy
Oakland, RI 02858
(401) 568-5500
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown Funeral Homes Inc
1496 Victory Hwy
Oakland, RI 02858
Funeral
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Brown Funeral Homes Inc
1496 Victory Hwy
Oakland, RI 02858
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's Church
Dion Drive
Nasonville, RI
Burial
Private
Luke J. Skunza Jr.

Luke J. Skunza Jr. Obituary
BURRILLVILLE – Luke J. Skunza Jr., 83, of Glendale, passed away on May 18, 2019, at the Fatima Hospital. He was the loving husband of 54 years to Priscilla (Maher) Skunza.

Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Luke and Catherine (Skrabonja) Skunza. Luke was a postal carrier for the Woonsocket Post Office, delivering to the North Smithfield area for many years. He was a lifelong Burrillville resident, and was a longtime member and chief of the former Glendale Volunteer Fire Department. He served on the Burrillville Zoning Board and was a early EMT in the state of Rhode Island. He also was a usher for the former St. Louis Chapel in Glendale. Luke was a U.S. Army and U.S. Navy veteran.

He is survived by his children, Christine McGrane and her husband Mike, Luke Skunza and his wife Susan, Mark Skunza and Heidi Skunza; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Luke is also survived by sisters Helen Grady and Anna Punchak. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Aloysius Skunza, Mary Senkarik and Catherine Rochira.

His funeral will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Highway, Oakland, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Theresa's Church, Dion Drive, Nasonville. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Oakland-Mapleville or Harrisville Fire Departments.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 20, 2019
