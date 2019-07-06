WOONSOCKET - Mabel L. Drolet, 73, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She was the loving wife of Rudolphe D. "Rudy" Drolet. They were married on July 2, 1966, at Our Lady of Victories Church in Woonsocket.



Born and raised in Manville, she was daughter of the late Armand and Anita Emma (Bruneau) Champagne. She was a resident of Woonsocket for most of her life.



Mabel was employed as a production worker in the jewelry industry at Creative Touch Jewelry Company and Taurum Jewelry Manufacturers in Woonsocket. During that time, she met her life-long friend Helene Belisle. Along with their mutual friend, Helen Barnes, they were the "Three Amigos."



Mabel was a communicant of Precious Blood Parish. Mabel had a special place in her heart for all of God's creatures great and small. She had a particular affinity for cats and dogs and loved watching birds, but her greatest passion was her family.

Mabel was blessed with caring and loyal friends and family. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother. Her inner strength and courage were evidenced in her being a breast cancer survivor. She had a pleasant personality with a quiet and reserved dignity; however, once she really got to know someone, she was a true friend. Simply put "She was the best."



In addition to her husband of almost 53 years, Mabel is survived by her two sons, Michael Drolet, and his partner, Stan LaFlotte, of California; and Steven Drolet, of Woonsocket; and also an extended family member, Charles L'Etoile, of North Smithfield. She was the sister of Cecile Boucher and the late Roland Champagne. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.



Her funeral will be Tuesday, July 9, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will be private.



Visiting hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary 266 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895 or the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation 249 Roosevelt Ave. Suite 201, Pawtucket, RI 02860.



