More Obituaries for Macey Gurwitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Macey E. Gurwitz

Macey E. Gurwitz Obituary
EAST GREENWICH - GURWITZ, MACEY E., 25, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of Stephen and Jennifer (Mickus) Gurwitz.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her sisters Meredith and Celeste Gurwitz of East Greenwich and Sofia Maine and her husband Daniel of San Diego, CA; grandparents Gary and Jeannette Gurwitz and Alexander and Suzanne Mickus; and great-grandmother Clara Gurwitz.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 11th at 10:00 AM at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, 458 Hope St, Providence with burial in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Emanu-El, 99 Taft Ave, Providence, RI 02906. Shiva will be private. For information and condolences,
www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 10, 2019
