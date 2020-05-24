WOONSOCKET - Madeline A. (Kapitulik) Demers, 97, of Woonsocket, died Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Friendly Home. She was the wife of the late Leo A. Demers. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Suzanna (Vilesak) Kapitulik.
Mrs. Demers was a supervisor at the former Sadwins Manufacturing for 26 years, retiring in 1984. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, and a member of the Golden Seniors Club. Many may remember her as a devout wife, loving and devoted mother to her sons, loyal to her friends and those she supported politically. Although she never played any sport, she had a passion for watching competitive sports especially tennis and baseball. Madeline would look first for at the Red Sox schedule for the latest game and then for a tennis tournament, staying up into the wee hours of the morning to watch her favorite team or match. She loved life and always had a smile for anyone she met. Flowers and butterflies made her most happy, but nothing could take the place of getting her weekly wash and set at the beauty salon. She knew that in life you work hard and you play hard, always understanding that you have to 'blow off some steam and enjoy life" when the weekend came around. She loved her family more than anything in the world.
Madeline will be a missed aunt, sister, memere, neighbor, cousin, customer, and friend.
She leaves her brother, Robert Kapitulik of Harrisville; two grandsons, Wayne Demers of Woonsocket and Jason Demers of St. Petersburg, FL; her great granddaughter Courtney Demers. She was predeceased by her sons, Wayne and Dennis Demers; three brothers, John, Philip, and Adam Kapitulik; and two sisters, Mary Fournier and Anna Paul.
Funeral arrangements are private, but her service may be viewed live on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/87574883 and her commital may be viewed at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/81800880.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 24 to May 31, 2020.