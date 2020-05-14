Madeline M. (Renaud) Paul
WOONSOCKET - Madeline M. (Renaud) Paul, 78, of Second Avenue, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.

Born in Smithfield, a daughter of the late Walter and Germain (Boudin) Renaud, she had lived in Woonsocket for over fifty years.

She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of Fairmount Post 85, American Legion, Woonsocket. She was an avid bingo player and also enjoyed playing cards.

She is survived by two daughters, Kim Berthelette of Woonsocket and Donna Darling of Woonsocket; one son, Albert J. Paul of Warwick; two sisters, Helen Renaud of Lincoln, and Connie Dugas of Woonsocket; two brothers, Donald Renaud of Cape Cod, Mass., and Roland Renaud of Woonsocket; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Raymond Paul and the sister of the late Richard Renaud.

Her funeral and burial will be private. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 14 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
