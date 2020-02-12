Home

Mamie I. Robinson Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Mamie I. (Chaplin) Robinson, 75 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Trinity Health center with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Edward Robinson. Born in Newberry, SC daughter of the late Jessie Hill and step-daughter to the late Morris Chaplin.

Mamie was a Homemaker, she loved to cook, watch television, music and enjoyed cleaning her house, but most of all she loved children and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her ten children, Edward Thomas Robinson of CA, Nadine Cudjo of Woonsocket, Reginald Robinson of CA, Olando Robinson, Dwayne Robinson, Adrian Robinson, Kimmie Robinson, Alfred Robinson, Celestine Robinson, Tashanta Robinson, all of Woonsocket, and Christine Robinson of Warwick, RI. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. One niece, Otisa Chaplin and great niece, Ira Chaplin. All combined for a total of six generations.
She was also the mother of the late Mandisa Robinson and sister to the late Dorothy Chaplin.

Her Funeral will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 AM in St. James Baptist Church 340 South Main St. Woonsocket, RI. Calling hours are on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-7 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, North Smithfield, RI.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 13, 2020
