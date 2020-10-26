1/1
Marc Andre Cournoyer
WOONSOCKET - Marc Andre Cournoyer, 66, of Woonsocket, went to the Lord, on October 20, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. Born in 1953 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, he was the son of Jacqueline (Gauthier) Auclair and the late Captain Roland J. Cournoyer, U.S. Army Ret.

Marc was the recipient of a heart transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital in 1987. The donor was a person from Maine who suffered a fatal injury in a hunting accident. Marc was the longest surviving transplant recipient at Massachusetts General Hospital. Marc was a courageous fighter.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, his beloved son Eric and his wife Rae Ann, his grandsons Luke and Jonathan of Douglas, MA. He also leaves his brother Paul and his wife Deborah of Blackstone, MA, and many nieces and nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother Ronald in 2018. Marc was a loving son, father and grandfather who treasured the extra years of life he enjoyed with his family because of his transplant.

Marc was a member and past president of the Club Par-X. He volunteered for many fund raising breakfasts. The most important to him was the St. Jude Hospital fundraiser. He was also a member of the Cercle Laurier and the Italian Workmen's Club.

Visitation will be held at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 South Main Street, Bellingham, MA on Thursday, October 29th from 5PM to 7PM. Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Heart Transplant Unit, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, would be appreciated. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 26 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
