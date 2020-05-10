MILLVILLE, MA Marc D. Pincince, 62, of Millville passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. Mary Health Care Center in Worcester. He was the husband of Donna T. (Houle) Pincince.Mr. Pincince owned and operated Diamond Pest Control in Woonsocket for 19 years. He had previously been employed at local retail stores, Almacs and was a former store manager at several CVS stores in RI and MA. He later worked at Kohls in Millbury for 7 years.Marc was born May 5, 1957 in Woonsocket, RI the son of the late Elphege and Jeannette (Plouffe) Pincince and was a graduate of Woonsocket High School.Mr. Pincince was an avid Boston Bruins fan. He possessed a quick wit, playful nature and his laughter was infectious. He adored his daughter and loved his grandchildren dearly. He was also affectionately known as "Marky Marc" at St. Mary's Healthcare Center in Worcester by his friends and caregivers.In addition to his wife Donna of 14 years, he is survived by his daughter, Kellie and her husband Christopher Dubois of Woonsocket, RI, a sister, Denise and her husband Robert Forget of Woonsocket, RI; a brother, Rene and his wife Diane Pincince of Woonsocket, RI; 2 grandchildren, Samuel and Tessa, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Health Care Center, c/o Activity Fund, 39 Queen St., Worcester, MA 01610.Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge.