SAN DIEGO, CA - Marc Kenneth Hrossowyc passed away on September 21, 2019 in San Diego, CA. Marc was born in Woonsocket, RI on April 6, 1966. He was born
and raised in Cartersville, GA and
graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology and served in the US Navy as an officer for 10 years. He worked for Qualacom and Bose in San Diego.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy and his daughter Alexandria, his parents Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth Hrossowyc of Cartersville, GA, his sister Rae Lynn Pope (Chris) of Rock Hill, S.C. and his brother, Kevin (Jackie) of Cartersville, Ga. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at Miraman National Cemetery on November 11, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 26, 2019