|
|
CHEPACHET - Marc S. Fontaine, 57, of Diamond Hill Rd., Chepachet, died August 21, 2019 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of the late Michelle L. (Tellier) Fontaine. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Isabelle E. (Fontaine) Fontaine of Woonsocket and the late Richard Fontaine.
Marc's life was never easy but he was courageous and fought to the very end. He loved his family and was a devoted friend. He was very creative and loved working with his hands as a carpenter and mold maker. Marc loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was also an avid NASCAR enthusiast and a huge fan of all New England sports teams.
Along with his mother Isabelle, he is survived by his five siblings, Celeste Baillargeon and her husband Gene of Woonsocket, Roger Fontaine and his wife Diane of North Smithfield, Rene Fontaine and his wife Linda of Cumberland, Leo Fontaine and his wife Luz of Woonsocket, and Neal Fontaine and his wife Carlene of Woonsocket. He was the brother of the late Guy Fontaine. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Smithfield Rd., North Smithfield. Calling hours are Sunday from 1 - 4 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions in Marc's name be made to the .
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 23, 2019