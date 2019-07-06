NORTH SMITHFIELD - Marcel A. Cote, 87, of North Smithfield, died July 5, 2019. at home. He married Martha (Robidoux) Cote on April 24, 1954 and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Leo and Antonia (Bourget) Cote.



Marcel was the owner of Cote's Auto Body, North Smithfield, for 40 years, retiring in 1990. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a Lieutenant on the Albion Fire Dept., a Past District Governor of the Rhode Island District 42 Lions, a charter member of the North Smithfield Lions Club, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister. Marcel loved spending time with his family, camping, traveling, glass cutting and water painting.



Along with his wife, Martha, he is remembered by their six children, Diane Brackett and her husband, Bruce, of Bensalem, Penn.; Michael Cote and his wife, Joan, of Burrillville; Marcel Cote and his wife, Lisa, of Lake Wylie, S.C.; Charlie Cote of Providence; Maureen Rodrigues and her husband, Allan, of Woonsocket; and Timothy Cote and his wife, Becky, of North Smithfield. He was the grandfather of Brendan and Sean Brackett; Joshua, Matthew, Christopher, Meaghan, Deven and Ethan Cote; in addition to three step granddaughters, Nicole Mckenna and Vanessa and Krysta Rodrigues. He is also survived by a brother, Rene Cote of Woonsocket; three sisters, Muriel Gagnon, Rachel Gamache of Woonsocket, and Sr. Alice Cote, RJM of Plainville, Mass. He was the brother of the late Lionel Cote and Cecile Mailloux.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., North Smithfield. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Rd., Cumberland. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.



Due to Marcel being with the Lions Club and his support for the Ronald McDonald House, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Providence, 45 Gay St., Providence, RI 02905.



Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 7, 2019