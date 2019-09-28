|
WOONSOCKET - Marcel C. Doyon, 71, of Woonsocket died Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 at home. He was the former husband of Sandra (Fregeau) Auger of Florida and the husband of the late Maureen (Champagne) Doyon.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Jesse and Doris (Provost) Doyon. He lived in Burrillville for most of his years, where he raised his children, before returning to Woonsocket about 12 years ago. Marcel was employed as an auto mechanic. There he also worked in auto body repair, a field he became very proficient in and passionate about. During his career, he worked for several area auto shops including Western Hills Auto Sales & Service, Mongeon's Auto and Paris Auto in Pawtucket.
Additionally, he spent much of his time on his talent rebuilding scrap cars from the ground up, complete with custom design paint jobs. Marcel on the side was also a very talented woodworker and spent countless hours crafting several beautiful items. He was a movie buff and just loved to watch all sorts of movies from the Hollywood classics to today's current films and anything and everything in between. Most of all Marcel loved to spend time with his family. Behind his sometimes-gruff exterior was his heart of gold.
Marcel is survived by his son Daniel J. Doyon of Woonsocket, a daughter Jennifer L. Doyon of Pascoag and a step-daughter Doria C. Gelinas of Woonsocket. He was the brother of Robert Doyon and the late Jesse Doyon, Jr. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and their families. Lastly, over the years, Marcel and his wife Maureen were known for their Dogs. Marcel was Daddy to five great loving Dogs. The late Johann, Sophie, Emily, Victoria, Stewart, Logan, and Abbigail. He loved them all like they were his children. Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 29, 2019