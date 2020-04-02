|
|
WOONSOCKET - Marcel W. Duguay, 89, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Georgette (Caron) Duguay. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Adelard and Palma (Lavoie) Duguay. Mr. and Mrs. Duguay would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this August.
Mr. Duguay was a Korean War Air Force Veteran, and was the owner of Sunlite Pools. Marcel was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Cumberland, and was the KOC prolife committee chair, a Little League umpire, and served as past co-president of the former Christian Family Movement of RI, and was a lector and Extraordinary Minister at St. Joseph's Church, Woonsocket. Marcel participated in the Washington, DC, March for Life, and also helped raise funds for Prolife Across America. He enjoyed dancing, playing tennis and quoits, family functions, world traveling, solving crossword puzzles and scratch tickets. He loved buying his tickets at Lil General every morning and would be heard entering the store singing. He loved making people laugh and was considered quite the comedian in the family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. In his younger years you could count on him to give his grandchildren wheelbarrow rides and then roll down the hill with them in his yard. He was the designated Easter egg hider for his grandchildren for years and loved to sing along to anyone playing the family piano. He was usually heard saying "Where's my beautiful wife?" when she wasn't in the room. He never stopped rooting for his Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins teams. He also lived his Catholic faith with humility and dedication and taught by example.
Besides his wife, he is survived by five children, Laurent Duguay and his wife Debora of Smithfield; Michelle Gautreau and her husband Robert of Blackstone, MA; Denise Gray and her husband Scott of Woonsocket; Lisette Clem and her husband Thomas of Woonsocket; and Daniel Duguay and his wife Sherri of Warwick; sixteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Edgar, Albert, Emile and Eugene Duguay; Jeannette Trudel; Alice Guy; Rita Champigny and Helen Huart.
Attendance is private but the service can be viewed live, Saturday, April 4, 2020 beginning at 10:30 AM at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5853004 and the committal service can be viewed at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/96967282
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pro Life Across America, PO Box 18669, Minneapolis, MN 55418-0669. Please include Marcel's name in the memo line of checks. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 3, 2020