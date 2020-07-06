BELLINGHAM - Marcia A. Crooks died peacefully at Cape Cod Hospital on July 3, 2020. Marcia was a direct descendant of the Crooks family that settled in Bellingham in the 1700s and lived on that property her entire life.
Born October 4, 1933, Marcia was the daughter of the late Elmer and Catherine (Woodward) Crooks. She is survived by her sister Shirley and husband Thomas Hutson and her sister Janet Hendrickson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Howard Crooks and wife Jacqueline, her sister Diana Crooks and brother-in-law Robert Hendrickson.
Marcia was a 1951 graduate of Bellingham High School and received Bachelors and Masters degrees in Physical Education from Bridgewater State College. She taught and served as Director of Physical Education and Coordinator of Health Education (K-12) in the Abington schools for 37 years. Marcia was also Abington's Head Coach for women's basketball, field hockey (never a losing season), softball and track and field, the latter, which she established. During the 1960s-early 1990s, she was an officer of multiple regional and state girls and women's sports organizations and was a founder of the Girls State Basketball Tournament.
Marcia held multiple MA Interscholastic Athletic Association positions and persevered in getting the organization to recognize girls sports and to sponsor Girls State and Sectional Basketball Tournaments. Since 1956, she served in various official capacities for the Bridgewater Alumni Association (PE) and was an inductee to both the Bridgewater State University Athletics Hall of Fame and the New Agenda Northeast Hall of Fame. Whatever activity Marcia participated in, she always gave it her all and her legacy lives on in MA women's sports.
After retiring, Marcia traveled throughout the US to compete in the Senior Olympic Games. She was a medalist at every meet, but two, in five field events and participated in the National Senior Games. Marcia's dedication to preserving the history of her hometown was evident in her many years of service as Chairperson of the Bellingham Historical Commission, from which she just recently retired.
Funeral arrangements are private, but her service may be viewed live on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11 AM at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/21528178.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Marcia's name, to New Agenda Northeast (a non-profit women's sports organization dedicated to advancing the role of girls and women in sports): c/o Leda Levine, 106 Armiston Street, Brockton, MA 02302. To leave an online condolence visit www.holtfuneralhome.com