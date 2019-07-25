|
|
CUMBERLAND - On July 22, 2019, Marcia E. Pierannunzi passed away at age 80 quietly and comfortably in her home from complications following a long and valiantly fought battle with ovarian cancer.
Marcia was born on May 14, 1939 in White Plains, NY to Marcel and Thelma (Reid) Fortin. She grew up in Bellingham Massachusetts, and married Anthony H. Pierannunzi on November 11, 1958 and raised two children, Ken and Shari Ann. They moved to Framingham Massachusetts and stayed in the metro west area for 28 years.
In addition to raising her family, Marcia had a successful 9-year career in retail management followed by a second 21-year career as teachers aide in the Framingham Public School system working with children challenged with special needs and development issues.
Marcia's passion for gardening was evident in their home in Cumberland where she had the most beautiful flower garden welcoming you to her and Tony's home. It was not uncommon to see hummingbirds hovering in Marcia's garden. Marcia was also known for her love of walking and was often seen strolling all over Cumberland, even after she got sick. She was a gifted cook and an amazing swing dancer. Marcia will always be remembered for her infectious smile, her love of family and her kind and compassionate spirit. Marcia never wanted to see anyone alone during the holidays and her kids say, you never would know who Mom would bring home for holiday dinners.
Marcia is preceded in death by her parents Marcel and Thelma and her sister, Janet (Fortin) LeDuke. She is survived by her husband Anthony, her two children Shari Ann and Ken; six grandchildren (who were the loves of her life); Anthony, Christopher, Laura, Kevin Michael and Samantha as well as three great grandchildren; Leah, Emma and Reeves. She is also survived by her sister Barbara, brother Rick and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, July 28, from 4PM-6PM at S. Dipardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket RI. A mass of Christian burial is scheduled on Monday, July 29 at 10AM at St. Anthony's Church, 128 Green Street, Woonsocket RI. Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Marcia's memory, to: Hope Health, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or St. Anthony Church 128 Greene St. Woonsocket, RI 02895. sdipardomcfh.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 26, 2019