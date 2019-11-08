|
NORTH PROVIDENCE - Montecalvo, Margaret A. (Crosta), 95, passed peacefully on October 16, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Rangeley, ME. She was the wife of the late Saverio J. Montecalvo. Born in Franklin, MA, she was the youngest of seven children of the late Ralph and Maria T. (Palumbo) Crosta.
Margaret, with her late husband, was the owner of the former Monte's Rexall Drugstore on Charles St. in North Providence. She had also worked as a seamstress at McCarthy's in Woonsocket and as a civilian HVAC inspector during World War II on the USS Wasp.
Margaret is survived by two children, Patricia Magnusson and her husband Marty of Rangeley, ME and Ronald Montecalvo and his wife Betty of North Providence, RI, six grandsons, Ronald Montecalvo Jr., Joseph, Anthony, and Domenic Montecalvo, and Matt and Travis Magnusson, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 am in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, MA. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaver St., Franklin. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local hospice organization of your choice.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 9, 2019