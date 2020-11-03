1/1
Margaret C. (Soulor) Bousquet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLACKSTONE - Margaret C. (Soulor) Bousquet, 92, of Blackstone, MA passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Blaire House in Milford, MA.

Born in Millbury, MA on March 30, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Frank and Eva (Audette) Soulor. Margaret lived in Millbury most of her life until November 1946 when she married her soulmate, Alvis Bousquet, and moved to Blackstone, MA.

Together the couple raised three children: George, Jesse and Alvin. Her three boys were her world and she devoted her life to caring for her children and her grandchildren.

Margaret was a sweet woman and loved to entertain family and friends. She enjoyed dancing, singing, listening to music and playing card games with her brothers and sisters. Margaret also enjoyed traveling with her husband Alvis. After retirement, Margaret and Alvis traveled around the United States in their motor home visiting every state in the U.S. with the exception of Hawaii. When Margaret and Alvis were not driving across the country, she would spend her time on arts and crafts, cooking, working around the house and playing outside in the garden. She also cherished the moments she spent with her five grandchildren.

Margaret is survived by her three sons: George A. Bousquet and his wife, Elaine of Grant, FL, Jesse J. Bousquet and his wife, Lorna of Blackstone, MA, and Alvin C. Bousquet and his wife, Mary of Blackstone, MA. She leaves behind her five cherished grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband Alvis A. Bousquet and her brothers and sisters, Henry Soulor, Frederick Soulor, Irene Baillargeon, Alice Dandro, Jeannette Janitis, Yvonne Jacques, Laura Soulor, and Lillian Williams.

Margaret was a beautiful woman with a kind hearted soul. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral will be held on Friday, November 6th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Paul Church, 48 St. Paul Street, Blackstone, MA. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cartier's - BELLINGHAM

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved