BLACKSTONE - Margaret C. (Soulor) Bousquet, 92, of Blackstone, MA passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Blaire House in Milford, MA.
Born in Millbury, MA on March 30, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Frank and Eva (Audette) Soulor. Margaret lived in Millbury most of her life until November 1946 when she married her soulmate, Alvis Bousquet, and moved to Blackstone, MA.
Together the couple raised three children: George, Jesse and Alvin. Her three boys were her world and she devoted her life to caring for her children and her grandchildren.
Margaret was a sweet woman and loved to entertain family and friends. She enjoyed dancing, singing, listening to music and playing card games with her brothers and sisters. Margaret also enjoyed traveling with her husband Alvis. After retirement, Margaret and Alvis traveled around the United States in their motor home visiting every state in the U.S. with the exception of Hawaii. When Margaret and Alvis were not driving across the country, she would spend her time on arts and crafts, cooking, working around the house and playing outside in the garden. She also cherished the moments she spent with her five grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her three sons: George A. Bousquet and his wife, Elaine of Grant, FL, Jesse J. Bousquet and his wife, Lorna of Blackstone, MA, and Alvin C. Bousquet and his wife, Mary of Blackstone, MA. She leaves behind her five cherished grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband Alvis A. Bousquet and her brothers and sisters, Henry Soulor, Frederick Soulor, Irene Baillargeon, Alice Dandro, Jeannette Janitis, Yvonne Jacques, Laura Soulor, and Lillian Williams.
Margaret was a beautiful woman with a kind hearted soul. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral will be held on Friday, November 6th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Paul Church, 48 St. Paul Street, Blackstone, MA. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com