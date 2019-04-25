|
VERO BEACH, FL - Margaret J. "Peg" (Short) Palmer, 84, died April 18, 2019 at her home in Vero Beach, FL. She was the wife of Drew Palmer. Born in Milford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Booth) Short.
Besides her husband Drew, she is survived by their two sons, Andrew Palmer and his wife, Joan of Jacksonville, FL and Scott Palmer and his wife Lori, of Grafton, MA; four grandchildren, Alycen, Drew, Alicia and Brad Palmer; and three sister-in-laws, Lorraine Palmer, Shulla Sannella and Marilyn Short. She was preceded in death by her son, John Palmer, and her brothers, Donald Short, Charles and Clyde Booth
Private funeral arrangements were held under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 931 Jefferson Blvd., STE 1005, Warwick, RI 02886.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 26, 2019