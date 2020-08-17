1/1
Margaret (McLaughlin) McCooey
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Margaret (McLaughlin) McCooey, 92, formerly of North Smithfield, died peacefully on August 9, 2020 with her daughters holding her hands. She was married to the late Dr. Thomas S. McCooey for 65 years. She was born in Central Falls, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Martin and Annie (McGuire) McLaughlin.

Margaret was a homemaker who devoted her life to her husband and family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and baking. She will be remembered for her selflessness, her kindness, and her patience. We will miss her always.

Margaret is survived by daughters Anne Helms (Joel) and Sharleen Christina (Angelo), sons Martin and Thomas, Jr. (Sally), and one sister Kathleen Gauthier. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her son Michael, granddaughter Caroline Helms, and siblings Jessie Siok, Mary Couch and John McLaughlin.

A Christian Mass and Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery in Blackstone, MA were held privately. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 17 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
