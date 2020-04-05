|
Marguerite S. (Allard) Coulombe, 83, died Wednesday, April 1, in Scranton, Penn.
A life-long resident of Woonsocket, she was born Sept. 25, 1936 in Albion, the daughter of the late Raoul and Irene (Begin) Allard. She is survived by her loving husband, Louis J. Coulombe, daughters Phyllis Gross and husband Vernon of Moscow, Penn., with whom she resided, Louise Pouliot and husband Robert of Alexandria, Va.; grandchildren Amanda Gross, Lauren Behling and Bradley Pouliot; great-grandchildren Maria and Evelyn Behling; sisters Vickie Vandal of Pawtucket, Marie Taylor of Woonsocket, Sally Marshall of Calif., Connie Stevens of Calif.; and brothers Gaston Allard of Glendale and Bruno Allard of Lincoln.
Prior to her retirement, Marge was employed by Bank of American formerly Fleet Bank, for many years; was an active member of St. Joseph's Parish and volunteer at Precious Blood Rectory and Bingo. She enjoyed playing piano, cards, reading books, crossword puzzles and definitely shopping.
Private committal services and Interment will be conducted at Ste Jean-Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass. on a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army and Allied Services Hospice Center. For online condolences, please visit duffyandsnowdon.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 5, 2020