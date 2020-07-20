WOONSOCKET - Marguerite S. (Allard) Coulombe, 83, died Wednesday, April 1st in Scranton, PA. A life long resident of Woonsocket, she was born Sept 25, 1936 in Albion, RI, the daughter of the late Raoul and Irene (Begin) Allard.She is survived by her loving husband, Louis J. Coulombe, daughters Phyllis Gross and husband Vernon of Moscow, PA with whom she resided, Louise Pouliot and husband Robert of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren Amanda Gross, Lauren Behling and Bradley Pouliot; great-grandchildren Maria and Evelyn Behling; sisters Vickie Vandal of Pawtucket, Marie Taylor of Woonsocket, Sally Marshall of CA, Connie Stevens of CA; and brothers Gaston Allard of Glendale and Bruno Allard of Lincoln.Prior to her retirement, Marge was employed by Bank of America, formerly Fleet Bank, for many years; was an active member of St. Joseph's Parish and volunteer at Precious Blood Rectory and Bingo. She enjoyed playing piano, cards, reading books, crossword puzzles and definitely shopping.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10AM in St. Joseph's Parish, 1200 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket, RI, followed by a burial at St. Jean de Baptist Cemetery, Wrentham Rd, Bellingham, MA. Calling hours will be Thursday from 3-6 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI. Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army and Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton, Pa.