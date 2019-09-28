|
WOONSOCKET - Maria A. Sperrazza, 97, of Woonsocket, died Sept. 23, 2019 in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield, surrounded by close friends and caretakers. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Alfonsa (LaMantia) Sperrazza.
Maria graduated from Woonsocket High School with the class of 1940. She was a lifelong singer, beginning her serious voice training with Anne Mason Francis of North Smithfield, and Harriet Barrows of Boston. She became associated with Nadeau Looms, traveling to Jamaica and Puerto Rico and teaching locals how to weave. Upon her return, she worked in Boston teaching hand weaving. While there, she joined the Juliana chorale and traveled to France on a concert tour. She was studying with Mother Ste. John of the Eucharist, who introduced her to Fritz Lehmann of New York where she continued her studies. During this time, she spent many years as a member of the Peloquin chorale and actively with the Beethoven club, of which she also served as President. For many years she also worked with Gaulin Travel of Woonsocket, escorting cruises and trips to Europe. Until her retirement, she worked at Vallee Jewelers of North Smithfield.
She is survived by her circle of close friends, and caretakers Michael Laperle and Al Menard of North Smithfield. She was preceded in death by her brother, Salvatore "Sam" Sperrazza.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony's Church, 128 Greene St. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone, Mass. Calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 29, 2019