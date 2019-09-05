|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Marian (Knapik) Krawczyk, 91, of No. Smithfield, passed away on Sept. 2nd at Landmark Medical Ctr. She was the loving wife of the late Francis Krawczyk. Born in Uxbridge, MA., she was the daughter of the late Albert & Katherine (Wojcik) Knapik.
Marian was a customer service clerk for the MA. Electric Co. retiring in 1992. She was a member of the No. Smithfield Senior Citizens, past president of the Greater Senior Council, past president of the A.A.R.P. Chapter 72 of Woonsocket, past vice president & served on the board of directors of the RSVP in Woonsocket. She was very active at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Woonsocket. She enjoyed sewing quilts for the Hasbro Children's Hospital.
She was the mother of the late Michael Krawczyk. She is survived by her daughter in law, Catherine Krawczyk, granddaughter Chelsea and her husband Daniel Ochs and a great granddaughter Elowyn Ochs, also, several nieces & nephews living in the United States.
Her Funeral will be Saturday (Sept.7th), at 10:00 A.M. from the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave. Woonsocket, with a Prayer Service at 11:00 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Relatives & Friends are invited. A visitation hour will be Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. before the prayer service. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus cemetery, Blackstone, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to .
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 6, 2019