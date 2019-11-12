Home

Marie Antoinette (Drolet) Dauphin

Marie Antoinette (Drolet) Dauphin Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Marie Antoinette (Drolet) Dauphin 90, formerly of Front St. passed away November 12, 2019 at BallouLife Communities. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Albertine (Joyal) Drolet. Marie worked for Mark Stevens for seventeen years before retiring. She was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church and a member of the Crepeau Court Club.
Marie is survived by a daughter Denise Dauphin of Woonsocket, a granddaughter Stacy Dauphin, and two great-grandchildren Najah, and Shareef. She was predeceased by siblings, Gerard, Laval, Francois and Jean Drolet, Sr. Pauline Drolet, and Gertrude Bourassa.
A committal service and burial will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery Chapel in Bellingham. Please visit
www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 13, 2019
