FRANKLIN - Marie I. (Brackett) Mercure 93, of Franklin, died Monday October 28, 2019 at Countryside Healthcare of Milford, following an illness.
She was the beloved wife of the late Lionel R. Mercure, who died in 2014.
Born October 23, 1926, in Woonsocket, RI, a daughter of the late Joseph & Florence (Cabana) Brackett, she was a resident of Franklin since 1963.
She was raised and educated in Blackstone and was devoted to raising her family.
Marie enjoyed reading, painting, all sports, making jigsaw and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Michael A. Mercure and his companion Joyce Marquis of Franklin and Marc C. Mercure of Woonsocket, RI.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, Heather, Justin, Katie, Amy, Kasey and her great grandchildren, Julia, Sarah, Angelina, Charlette, and Colin.
Marie was the sister of the late George Bousquet, Norma J. Hull, Celia Pelland, Rachel Richer, Joseph Brackett, Jr. and Dorothy Brackett.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service Friday Nov. 1st, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. at 11AM.
Her interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin will be held privately.
A calling hour will be held from 10-11AM, prior to the service.
Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 30, 2019