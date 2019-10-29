Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Mercure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie I. (Brackett) Mercure


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie I. (Brackett) Mercure Obituary
FRANKLIN - Marie I. (Brackett) Mercure 93, of Franklin, died Monday October 28, 2019 at Countryside Healthcare of Milford, following an illness.
She was the beloved wife of the late Lionel R. Mercure, who died in 2014.
Born October 23, 1926, in Woonsocket, RI, a daughter of the late Joseph & Florence (Cabana) Brackett, she was a resident of Franklin since 1963.
She was raised and educated in Blackstone and was devoted to raising her family.
Marie enjoyed reading, painting, all sports, making jigsaw and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Michael A. Mercure and his companion Joyce Marquis of Franklin and Marc C. Mercure of Woonsocket, RI.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, Heather, Justin, Katie, Amy, Kasey and her great grandchildren, Julia, Sarah, Angelina, Charlette, and Colin.
Marie was the sister of the late George Bousquet, Norma J. Hull, Celia Pelland, Rachel Richer, Joseph Brackett, Jr. and Dorothy Brackett.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service Friday Nov. 1st, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. at 11AM.
Her interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin will be held privately.
A calling hour will be held from 10-11AM, prior to the service.
Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now