Marie L. St. Hilaire
SLATERSVILLE - Marie L. (Pacheco) St. Hilaire, 92, of Slatersville, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Greenville Skilled Nursing & Rehab. She was the wife of the late Clarence Philip Angell, and the late Joseph A. St. Hilaire. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Amelia F. (DaFonseca) Pacheco. Marie was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph F. Pacheco and sister, Irene F. Pacheco.

Mrs. St. Hilaire worked as a luncheon aide for the North Smithfield School Department for 13 years, and was previously employed at the former Finklesteins & Sons, and Andrews Mill. She was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, Slatersville.

She leaves her son, Philip A. Angell, his wife Jude, of North Smithfield; her brother Antonio Pacheco, Jr. and his wife Donna, her sister-in-law Ruth Pacheco and many other family members and friends who loved her dearly.

Due to the current pandemic, her funeral services are private, under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket.

www.holtfuenralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 18 to May 26, 2020.
