Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home Inc
75 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-3746
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Rabidoux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Victoria "Vicky" Rabidoux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Victoria "Vicky" Rabidoux Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Marie Victoria "Vicky" Rabidoux, 101, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away on June 28, 2019, at the Friendly Nursing Home in Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Harvey E. Rabidoux and Normand Berthiaume. Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Nicola & Rose (DiCarlo) Barbrie.
Victoria was a LPN for the former Woonsocket Hospital from 1959 retiring in 1984. She was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket.
She is survived by her son, Charles Berthiaume and his wife Mary of Woonsocket, 9 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Doris Beauchesne of FL, and a daughter-in-law, Debra Berthiaume of North Providence. She is also survived by her stepchildren and step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her children, Normand Berthiaume Jr., Alan Berthiaume and Victoria Maria Dutcher, siblings, Dominic Barbrie, Frank Barbrie and Mary Hamlin.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 9 AM from the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, MA. Calling hours are prior to the mass from 9-10:30 AM.
www.dipardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now