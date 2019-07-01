WOONSOCKET - Marie Victoria "Vicky" Rabidoux, 101, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away on June 28, 2019, at the Friendly Nursing Home in Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Harvey E. Rabidoux and Normand Berthiaume. Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Nicola & Rose (DiCarlo) Barbrie.

Victoria was a LPN for the former Woonsocket Hospital from 1959 retiring in 1984. She was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket.

She is survived by her son, Charles Berthiaume and his wife Mary of Woonsocket, 9 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Doris Beauchesne of FL, and a daughter-in-law, Debra Berthiaume of North Providence. She is also survived by her stepchildren and step grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her children, Normand Berthiaume Jr., Alan Berthiaume and Victoria Maria Dutcher, siblings, Dominic Barbrie, Frank Barbrie and Mary Hamlin.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 9 AM from the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, MA. Calling hours are prior to the mass from 9-10:30 AM.

www.dipardofuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 2, 2019