BURRILLVILLE - Marjorie I. (Wetherbee) Rhodes, 101, peacefully passed at Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag, RI on December 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late Walter H. Rhodes.
Born June 21, 1919, in Harrisville, RI, eldest daughter of the late John and Lydia (Round) Wetherbee. She resided in Harrisville, RI her entire life.
Marge attended The Milford Hospital School of Nursing and was an RN for the Burrillville-Glocester Visiting Nurses Association, now known as WellOne.
Marge always loved spending time in Maine, particularly camping in Wells and enjoying Drakes Island Beach. At home, she was an avid gardener, expert knitter, enjoyed various crafts, playing cards with friends and family and very much enjoyed the birds and wildlife in her yard. She enjoyed visits with her family - especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her "Moon" and "Gigi".
Marge is preceded in death by her husband Walter H. Rhodes, son Gerry B. Rhodes and sister Doris W. Gill. She is survived by Douglas W. Rhodes and his wife, Linda M. Rhodes of Harrisville and daughter- in-law Sharyn Rhodes of South Dakota. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Jason Rhodes and Bethany Lambert, both of Harrisville, Stacey Birkel (spouse Timothy) of Tualatin, Oregon and Gregory Rhodes (spouse Dr. Colleen Conoley) of Papillion, Nebraska, 7 great-grandchildren: Sarah Birkel, Elizabeth Birkel, Caroline Rhodes, Annabelle Rhodes, Daniel Rhodes, Jackson Rhodes and Nathaniel Lambert as well as two nephews, Thomas and Timothy Gill of Ohio.
Due to Covid-19, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge of Maine. https://www.friendsofrachelcarsonnwr.org/volunteerwww.brownfuneralhomes.com