BLACKSTONE - Mark S. Zagaglia 63 peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving and devoted family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was the loving husband to his wife Nancy (Cabana) Zagaglia and together they were married for 33 beautiful years.Born in Woonsocket, RI., he was the son of the late John and Vilma (Aiudi) Zagaglia.Mark graduated from Woonsocket High School and later found his real passion to be in cars and business. He owned and operated successfully, Suburban Auto Sales for over 35 years, he recently retired and passed that same passion of cars down to his son Ryan. Mark was the proud president of the Italian Workingmen's Club for 19 years. He enjoyed being an advocate for his community and helping others any chance he could. He was also a member of the Circle Laurier and a former member of the Marchiagno Club.He loved sports and sponsoring local sport teams. He always loved watching his New York Yankees and Minnesota Vikings. Mark enjoyed cooking, wether it be porketta for the club or a Sunday family dinner, you were in for a treat. If you were lucky enough he would send you home with a container of sauce. He also enjoyed playing cribbage, traveling, and trips to Saratoga Race Course.Mark was a kind and giving man who loved his family first and foremost. Some of his favorite memories were the ones spent loading up his children and going out for a nice meal and just having good conversation around the dinner table. Mark was a "gentle giant" and the best friend you could ever ask for, he went above and beyond for the ones he loved without any hesitation.He was loved by all who met him. He had a wonderful sense of humor and wit, he gave the best bear hugs around. He had the presence that others just gravitated towards and was always a pleasure to be around. He was the best husband, father and Nonno and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Together they had three children; his son Mark Jr. and his wife Andrea Zagaglia of Bellingham, MA, his son Ryan and his wife Anne-Marie Zagaglia of Blackstone, MA, and his daughter Jennifer (Zagaglia) and her husband Jay Desautels of Douglas, MA. He was the proud "Nonno" to his grandchildren who were his pride and joy; Abigail and Logan Desautels, and Nolan Zagaglia. He was also survived by his brother Dennis and wife Claire Zagaglia of Sarasota FL. Uncle Aldo Aiudi of Burrillville, RI. And his sister in law Judy Zagaglia of Woonsocket, RI. And several nieces and nephews.He was also the brother of the late Kenneth Zagaglia.His Funeral will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 9 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 AM in St. Augustine Church, 17 Lincoln St. Millville, MA 01529. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St, Blackstone, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3-7 PM. Social distancing will be observed.The Zagaglia family would like to thank Salmon VNA and Hospice for their compassionate attentive care during this difficult time. We would also like to thank his doctors and specialists who knew him and greeted him as a friend during his many visits of care, he was very fortunate to be cared for the way he was. Thank you to his loving friends and family who have offered their prayers and support, Mark was surely loved.