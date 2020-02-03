|
WOONSOCKET - Mary A. Simmons, 77 passed away peacefully Friday, January 31, 2020 in Landmark Medical center with her family by her side. She was the former wife of the late Wallace Simmons.
Born in Livingston, AL, daughter of the late Clarence Jones and the late Ethel Drish.
She worked for Miller Electric over 25 years, Gorham Industry and Polytop for several years.
She was a faithful and dedicated member of St James Baptist Church where she served on the JW Hinson Scholarship Committee, Trustee, Missionary, and Usher ministries. She was also a member of the Electa Chapter Order of the Eastern Star.
Mary was a die hard fan of New England Patriots football, she loved shopping, sewing, and traveling, especially to Atlantic City.
She is survived by two brothers, Horace Drish of AL, Robert Drish of NC, and one sister Betty Jones of Alabama. Six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her 4 children, Charles Drish, Ernestine James, Cathy Drish, and Mariessa Brooks, and her brother Willie Drish.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11 AM in St. James Baptist Church 340 South Main St. Woonsocket RI 02895. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Livingston, AL. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation is one hour prior to the service from 10-11 AM. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 4, 2020