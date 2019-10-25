|
SARASOTA, FL - Mary Amelia Nenadal Mallari, 84, of Sarasota, Florida passed away October 9th, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Joseph and Mary Nenadal in 1934 in Middlefield, Ohio. Mary attended the University of Saint Johns and Saint Vincent Charity Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio where she trained as a Nurse.
She married the late Dr. Juan (John) P. Mallari in Steuben, Indiana. They lived together in various places around the world including Cleveland, Ohio, Quezon City, Philippines, Texarkana, Arkansas, and Chardon, Ohio before settling into a thriving Medical Family Practice in Woonsocket, Rhode Island for over 30 years. In retirement, they relocated to Palmetto, Florida.
Mary is survived by her seven children and their spouses: Maria and Paul Maheras, of New Seabury, MA; Dr. Juan and Sara Mallari of Waterford, Connecticut; Colonel Chris and Susan Moylan of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; Rebecca Mallari of Sarasota, Florida; Linda Mallari of Studio City, California; David and Denae Mallari of Portland, Maine; and Lisa and Ken Dussinger of Kingston, Rhode Island. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her loving husband John passed in 2003.
Mary had a passion for caring for people. She is well known in the Woonsocket community for her selfless support to her husbands Family Practice, his patients, and the local community. As a volunteer, Mary dedicated numerous hours organizing fund raisers, planning operations, and serving as the Executive Director for the H.O.P.E. Foundation International medical mission to help the indigenous Aetas in the Philippines. She was also an active volunteer for the American Red Cross for many years. She truly loved life, loved people, and made the world a better place. She has passed these special qualities down to all her children. Mary was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
A church service, celebration of her life, will be held on Monday, November 11th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, Rhode Island 02881. The family requests that people make donations to the H.O.P.E. Foundation 2105 Cranston St., Cranston, RI 02920 in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 27, 2019