Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish (formerly Our Lady Queen of Martyrs)
1409 Park Ave.
Woonsocket, RI
Mary C. (Crowley) Johnson Obituary
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Mary C. (Crowley) Johnson, 89, of St. Paul St., North Smithfield, passed away Aug. 9, 2019 in St. Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late Raymond Johnson. Born in Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Sullivan) Crowley.

She worked as a cosmetologist for Park Square Pharmacy for over 20 years. Mary was the matriarch of her family, and loved to travel to her homeland of Ireland to visit relatives there. She also enjoyed time spent at the casino, participating in Bingo, or playing cards.

She is survived by her daughter, Maureen Warren and her husband, Bill, of Blackstone, Mass.; her two grandchildren, Patrick Warren of Boston; Colleen Thomas and her husband, Brandon, of Easley, S.C.; two great-grandchildren, Mary and Leila Thomas; her sister, Katherine "Kitty" Harrington of Ireland; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Emmel, as well as her brothers, Daniel, John, Michael, Paddy, Timothy and Cornelius Crowley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Parish (formerly Our Lady Queen of Martyrs), 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St. Blackstone. Calling hours are Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, RI.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 13, 2019
