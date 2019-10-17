|
WOONSOCKET - CARPENTER, Mary, 87, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. She was the loving wife of the late Robert J. Carpenter.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late James and Magdalene (Grundy) Bentley. She resided in Woonsocket for the past 65 years, previously residing in Cumberland.
Mrs. Carpenter dedicated her life to her family and the care of her beloved son, Bobby.
She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and friend and those that love her will remember her quick whit, her ability to make anyone laugh and her dynamic personality. She was a lifetime member of the RIMS Club, where she was awarded the Member of the Year award in 1997. She enjoyed camping, the beach, but most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She leaves her children, Patrick Carpenter and his wife Susanne of North Brookfield, MA, Robert J. Carpenter Jr. of Cranston, James B. Carpenter and his wife Lynn of Harrisville; her grandchildren, Carrie Piette, Christopher Carpenter and Ashley Carpenter; as well as her great-grandchildren Madison Piette, Michael Piette, and Rylan Piette. She was the mother of the late Judith Carpenter and sister of the late Patricia Sawaia.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Mary's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Friday from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Saturday at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM in the St. John Vianney Church. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 18, 2019