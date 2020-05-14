WOONSOCKET - Mary Dawn (Rampenthal) Wilkinson passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 10, 2020 at the Friendly Home from complications due to Covid19. Mary was born and raised on a farm in Martin, Michigan and spent most of her adult life in Michigan, until she moved to Woonsocket shortly after the passing of her husband the late Harry D. Wilkinson who passed in 1988.
Mary was a lively person that made friends easily and loved to have fun. She had a wonderful voice and loved to sing. Mary loved to be around her family especially her grandchildren, she loved cooking for them and having sleepovers. She was beautiful, quick witted, smart and funny. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by her children Brian Rampenthal of Grand Rapids, MI, Kevin and June Rampenthal of Woonsocket, and John and Dana D'Amico of Atkinson, NH, thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and a very close friend Gail True and her children.
The funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. The family would like to thank the staff at the Friendly Home for their kindness and the loving care they gave to Mary especially during the last few weeks when they could not be there.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Friendly Home, 303 Rhodes Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895 in her memory.
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 14 to May 22, 2020.