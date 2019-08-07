Home

O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Mary Matteo
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joan of Arc Church
3357 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI
Mary E. Matteo

Mary E. Matteo Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Mary E. Matteo, 104, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis R. Matteo. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Deba (Sheik) George. Mary lived in California for many years where she enjoyed a career in banking. After retiring she moved back to Massachusetts to be closer to her family. One of her joys in life was spending time with her family and friends, enjoying holidays and celebrations together. Mary's zest for life was contagious and a trait we have all inherited.
She is survived by two sisters, Rose Glaiel, and Marjorie Archambault; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late George, Abraham, Agnes, and Anita George.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday August 10 at the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Visiting hours Saturday from 8:30am-9:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, North Smithfield. Relatives and friends are invited.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 8, 2019
