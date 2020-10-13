PAWTUCKET - Mary G. Paquin, 90, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 10, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Robert Paquin. They were happily married for 67 years. Born in Milford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Gladys (Greenan) McKiernan.
Mary graduated from St. Xavier Academy in 1947. She was the bookkeeper at St. Leo The Great Church, Pawtucket for 18 years and was very active with her husband in a number of capacities at the church. Mary, along with her husband were longtime volunteers for Meals on Wheels. She was part of the pilot program for the engaged for the Diocese of Providence and a team member for Worldwide Marriage Encounter.
Besides her husband, she is survived by three children, Maureen Alger and her husband Rick, Kathleen Church, and Robert Paquin Jr., her sister, Rita Dudek, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, October 15th, at 10 AM in Saint Margaret's Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford. The burial will be private. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 5-7 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. Due to the current restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Margaret's Church, in memory of Mary, would be greatly appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com