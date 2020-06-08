BELLINGHAM - Mary J. (Rose) Hutchins, 88, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020 at the Beaumont Rehab & Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge, MA. She is the beloved wife of the late Alva R. Hutchins. She is the loving mother of James B. Hutchins and companion, Debra Castelli of Bellingham, MA, Shawn W. Hutchins and his wife, Karen of Nashua, NH and the late Donna Stewart.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 8 to Jun. 16, 2020.