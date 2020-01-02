Home

Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Mary Jane A. Gagnon Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Mary Jane A. Gagnon 98, of Diamond Hill Rd., passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Camille J. Gagnon. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Alphonsine (Boudreau) Cote. Mary Jane was an assembler for AT Cross retiring in December 1986. She had previously worked for Uni Royal, Tupperware and General Instruments. Mary Jane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family and God above all else.
Mary Jane is survived by a son Andre Gagnon of Pittsburgh, PA, two daughters Anita Fiedler of Papillion, NE, and Gloria Baxter of Pascoag, RI, two sisters Leonie Lacroix of Woonsocket, and Suzanne Houle of Las Vagas, NV, a grandson Robert Baxter Jr, great-grandsons Michael and Dillon Baxter and a great-great grand-daughter, Lilli Mae Baxter. She was pre-deceased by siblings, Noel, Lucien, Andre, Prosper, Joseph, Laval, Montcalm, Dollard and Martial Cote, Anita Lafontaine, and Gloria Roberge.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at All Saints Church, Rathbun St. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 3, 2020
