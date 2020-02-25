|
|
MILLVILLE - Mary "Greta" M. (Styles) Smith, 93, of Millville, MA and formerly of Port Charlotte, FL, died February 19, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Chester Smith. Born in Dublin, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Margaret (Gordon) Styles.
Mrs. Smith worked in Accounts Receivable / Payable for Woonsocket Hospital and Slatersville Congregational Church. She was a member of the former First Universalist Church, Woonsocket, and the Mr. and Mrs. Club. Mary enjoyed the sun, her time in Australia, square dancing, and she was always very involved with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Gallagher and her husband Jim of Millville; her sister, Patricia Laird of Greenville; two grandchildren, Shellby and Brian Gallagher; two great grandchildren, Laiton and Emma Gallagher; two nieces, Deb Lemek and her husband David of Glendale, RI and Janet Staab and her husband Jeff of Hopkinton, MA; and her nephew, Glenn Laird and his wife Lisa of Vermont. She was the sister of the late Sam Styles.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Noon at Slatersville Congregational Church, 25 Greene St., Slatersville. Burial will be private. Calling hours are omitted. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Dr., Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 26, 2020