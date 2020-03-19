|
|
BELLINGHAM MA. - Mary S. (Mazdrachi) Gregoire, age 87, passed away at her home in Bellingham, MA on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Maurice "Moe" Gregoire, whom she married on March 6, 1954. She was born on February 25, 1933 in Bellingham, MA to Charles and Rose (Fontaine) Mazdrachi. She is survived by her sons Michael and his wife Peggy of Westbrook, CT and Marc and his wife Jackie of Blackstone, MA; grandchildren Michael, Nicolas, Jillian, Steven and Elise; great grandchildren Jameson, Benjamin and Kennedy; brother, James Mazdrachi of Bellingham, MA, and many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her sister, Vasila (Mazdrachi) Lavigne.
Mary was a life-long resident of Bellingham. Growing up on a working dairy farm she learned the value of hard work, family and community. She carried these values with her throughout her entire life. Mary graduated from Bellingham High School in 1951, and as a young woman, was an accomplished pianist. She worked for CVS for 30 years before retiring in 2010. After retiring she enjoyed her work at the Bellingham Historical Museum and other community activities. She was a member of the Bellingham Seniors. Mary enjoyed gardening, yard work, an avid reader, bowler and a member of the Fontaine Bowling League. Mary was exceptionally healthy and active until the day of her passing.
She was a wonderful mother, great Nana, dear auntie and treasured friend. Mary will be missed greatly by her family and friends who absolutely loved and cherished her.
Arrangements are private due to the COVID19 Virus. A Celebration of Life for Mary will be held at a future time and date to be announced. Please check the funeral home website for further update. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mary S. Gregoire to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA
To sign guest book www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 20, 2020