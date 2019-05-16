NORTH SMITHFIELD - Mary T. (Heffernan) Beane, 93, died May 15, 2019 in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late John A. Beane. Born in Whitinsville, MA, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Mary A. (Darcey) Heffernan.

Mary grew up in Blackstone and was a communicant of St. Paul's Church. She graduated from St. Claire High School in 1943 and then Hill College in 1946. She worked for the Woonsocket Call in various positions, from executive secretary to various bookkeeping roles, retiring in 1978. Mary loved to travel with her late husband John. She was an expert and prolific seamstress and knitter her whole life, and an avid golfer later in life.

She is survived by her four children, Jane Paterson, and her husband Joseph of North Smithfield, Kathleen A. Rockstrom, and her husband Erik, of Amherst, NH, James Beane of Douglas, MA, and Caroline Beane of Aurora, CO; as well as thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son John Beane, her brother William Heffernan, and her two sisters Gertrude Maguire and Anna Pellerin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held May 20, 2019 at 12 noon in St. Paul's Church, 48 Saint Paul St., Blackstone, MA. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memory Care Unit, St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896.

