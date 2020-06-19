Maureen Ann Maney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Maureen Maney, 78, passed away June 18, 2020 in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Vivian (Beaudet) Maney. She was the dear sister of Brian Maney and his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Maney and his wife Nancy. She is survived by her niece, Sarah Lane and her husband Sean, and their children Grace and Sam, and her niece Kate Damon and her husband Derek.

Maureen enjoyed dining out and summers at the beach. She loved her family, and we were blessed to have her in our lives.

Her funeral will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, beginning with visitation at 9 AM, followed by a service at 9:30 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI. Burial will be private.

www.holtfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved