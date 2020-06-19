NORTH SMITHFIELD - Maureen Maney, 78, passed away June 18, 2020 in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Vivian (Beaudet) Maney. She was the dear sister of Brian Maney and his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Maney and his wife Nancy. She is survived by her niece, Sarah Lane and her husband Sean, and their children Grace and Sam, and her niece Kate Damon and her husband Derek.Maureen enjoyed dining out and summers at the beach. She loved her family, and we were blessed to have her in our lives.Her funeral will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, beginning with visitation at 9 AM, followed by a service at 9:30 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI. Burial will be private.