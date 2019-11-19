Home

O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Maureen Yazbak
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
Maureen F. Yazbak Obituary
WEST FALMOUTH - Maureen F. Yazbak, 82, of West Falmouth, MA, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of F. Edward Yazbak, M.D. Born in Springfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Marthe (Arrigoni) and Francis Moynahan.
Mrs. Yazbak was a pediatric nurse practitioner who managed the family's medical practice from its founding until her retirement in 1988.
Besides her husband, she is survived by four children and their spouses; Edward (Donna), Eugene (Barbara), Philip (Darlene) and Kathleen (Stephen), thirteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two nephews and their wives. She was predeceased by one grandchild.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours on Friday, November 22nd from 4-7 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The funeral and burial will be private. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 20, 2019
