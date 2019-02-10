NORTH SMITHFIELD – Maureen Fagnant, 71, of North Smithfield, passed away on February 9, 2019, at the Hope Hospice Palliative Care RI.



She was the wife of the late Camille "Cam" Fagnant. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Winifred (Hughes) Boucher. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Boucher.



Maureen worked as a quality control manager for Gtech.She enjoyed square dancing for many years with Shanty Towners.

She is survived by her daughter Dawn Fisante and her wife Laura of Attleboro, grandchildren Nathaniel, Jonathan, Jacqueline, Samantha and Cassandra; sister-in-laws Rachel Kennedy and Lorraine Boucher; nieces Christine O'Donnell and her husband Shawn, Kara Castonguay and her husband Edward, Kelly Fussman and her husband Phillip, and nephew Kasey and his wife Kayla. She leaves her faithful dog Fiona.



Her funeral will be held Thursday at 8 a.m. from the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. John's Church, Church Street. Slatersville. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.



