Maurice H. "Moe" Ferland

Maurice H. "Moe" Ferland Obituary
HARRISVILLE - Maurice "Moe" H. Ferland, 68, of Harrisville, RI passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He leaves his former wife, mother of their children and lifelong friend Anne M. (Collamati) Ferland of New Bedford, MA. He is the father of Christopher P. Ferland and his wife, Lori-Anne of Woonsocket, RI and Nicholas G. Ferland and his wife, Amy of Harrisville, RI.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 7:00PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 5PM to 7PM prior to service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment in the Scott Cemetery, Bellingham will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations to a would be appreciated.
For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 30, 2019
