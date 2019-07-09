NORTH SMITHFIELD - Maurice L. Bourget, 90, of North Smithfield, passed away July 4, 2019 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Providence. He was the husband of Geraldine (Filion) Bourget. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Dorias and Delina (Ducharme) Bourget.

He worked as a self-employed investment builder and contractor for many years. He was a member of the Woonsocket Jaycees, and a Charter Member of the North Smithfeld Kiwanis as well as the Heritage Association. He was also a Civil Air Patrol member during WWII. Maurice served on the Planning Board of North Smithfield for 22 years, and was the building inspector for a few years. He enjoyed getting involved in local volunteering and community work.

Besides his wife Geraldine, he is survived by their children, Charlotte Bukowski of Marlboro, MA, and David Bourget and his wife Marge of Aurora, CO; two grandchildren; and a sister, Claire Allard of North Smithfield. He was preceded in death by his brother Roger Bourget.

His funeral will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 beginning with visitation from 4 - 6 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket, to be followed by a funeral service at 6 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Smithfield Heritage Association, PO Box 413, Slatersville, RI 02876.

www.holtfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 10, 2019