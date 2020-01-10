|
PASCOAG - Maurice L. Durand, 89, past away peacefully in Bayberry Commons Nursing Home with his daughter by his side. He was the husband of the late Rita (Lambert) Durand. Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Domino and Ida (Provost) Durand.
Maurice was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War.
He worked as Chief Union Stewart for Ames for several years prior to retiring.
He was a former member of St. Joseph Seniors and a former Boy Scout Leader for St. Ann's parish. He also assisted in Civil Defense for the Woonsocket Police Department and as an EMT for Woonsocket Fire Dept. Station #3 .
He loved spending time with his family, he loved ice skating, taking nature walks with his grandchildren, and playing football. He was an avid Bruins and Patriots fan.
He is survived by one son, Ronald Durand of Bellingham, MA. One daughter, Sandra Masso and her husband James of Harrisville, RI. One brother, Roger Durand of Woonsocket, RI. 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was also the father of the late Linda Cote and Robert Durand and brother to the late Alice Rivard and Raymond Durand. And grandfather to the late Brian LaSalle.
His Funeral will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9 AM in the S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph Church, Mendon Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation is from 9-10 prior to Mass in the S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI.
sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 11, 2020